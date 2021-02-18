IPL 2021 Auction: Uncapped Australian Riley Meredith, who once gave 17 runs off 1 ball, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore

IPL 2021 auction is really making cricket experts around the world scratch their heads in disbelief. Riley Meredith, the lanky fast bowler from Australia who once gave away 17 runs in 1 ball saw more than one team fighting hard for him in the auction.

There are several teams who are looking for good pace bowlers. We saw players like Jhye Richardson going for whopping Rs 14 crore. While it was evident that Riley Meredith will attract buyers in the auction, but Rs 8 Crore is an amount even he wouldn't have expected to fetch.

Riley Meredith bowled well in the last BBL season. He has played 34 games thus far in BBL and has picked up 43 wickets at an impressive average of 23.60. His economy rate is on the higher side. Meredith has leaked runs at more than 8 runs an over in the Big Bash.

Moreover, in the last BBL season, he bowled some really expensive overs in the fag end of the innings. Meredith has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals which has made the Kings go big for him. It would be interesting to see how he plays for the KL Rahul-led franchise.