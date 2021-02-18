From Krishnappa Gowtham to Shahrukh Khan: Here are top 5 uncapped players who attracted buyers at IPL 2021 auction

As world's biggest T20 tournament Indian Premiere League held auction for its 14th edition today in Chennai, a fascinating battle for bagging top players could be seen in the auction room. The franchises tried hard luck and money to grab the best in order to form a tough team to show its power in the upcoming IPL season. In the wealthy league auction, some of them proved to be a addition to the side, some proved way too costly for the team.

On quite an interesting note, players like Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were bagged by different teams at astonishing costs. Meanwhile certain uncapped players too grabbed eyeballs by taking home a heavy cheque. Here we take a look at some of the most expensive uncapped players in the IPL 2021 auctions.