From Krishnappa Gowtham to Shahrukh Khan: Here are top 5 uncapped players who attracted buyers at IPL 2021 auction

As world's biggest T20 tournament Indian Premiere League held auction for its 14th edition today in Chennai, a fascinating battle for bagging top players could be seen in the auction room. The franchises tried hard luck and money to grab the best in order to form a tough team to show its power in the upcoming IPL season. In the wealthy league auction, some of them proved to be a addition to the side, some proved way too costly for the team.
On quite an interesting note, players like Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were bagged by different teams at astonishing costs. Meanwhile certain uncapped players too grabbed eyeballs by taking home a heavy cheque. Here we take a look at some of the most expensive uncapped players in the IPL 2021 auctions.
K Gowtham
Krishnappa Gowtham was bought by CSK for whopping Rs 9.25 crore and is one of the highest bid for an uncapped players till date. The off-spinner and all-rounder is a more than useful performer with both bat and ball and has come up with match-winning performances for both Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, and Rajasthan Royals in the past.
Riley Meredith
Followed by K Gowthamm another player who caught attention was Riley Meredith who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore. He had a base price of Rs 40 lakhs but was bought for a massive amount. Riley has been star performer in BBL, picking up 43 wickets in 34 games at an average of 23.6.
Shahrukh Khan
Preity Zinta couldn't resist her happiness when she bought Shahrukh Khan in her team Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Social media was abuzz that with Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta reuniting, it was 'Veer Zaara' all over at Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had a strike-rate of 220 over the course of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy earler this year.
Shivam Dube
Left handed batsman who bowls gentle right arm medium fast, Dube was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore. The 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ai Trophy was good enough for him to take his first steps in the IPL when he was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 15 matches he has played so far in IPL, he scored 169 runs and took only 4 wickets.
Chetan Sakariya
Saurashtra left-arm paceman Chetan Sakariya was bought up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore. Sakariya's base price was Rs 20 lakh but soared by five times later. He picked up 12 wickets in five T20 games at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year at an average of just 8.16 and superb economy rate of 4.9.