IPL 2021 Auction: Top 10 most expensive buys in IPL history

Indian Premier League is the biggest T-20 league in the world. Right from the first season, franchises have bought innumerable players who featured in the cash rich league. While some of them proved to be a addition to the side, some proved way too costly for the team .

Here are the top 10 most expensive buys in the IPL history-

Chris Morris

Morris is a great addition to any T-20 side in the world. He can bat in the lower order and can bowl at the death which made him a go-to man for various franchises. However, Rajasthan Royals made the historical bid of Rs 16.25 Crore in the IPL 2021 auction to take the impressive South-African in the squad.

Yuvraj Singh

The international superstar who played a major role in India's maiden T-20 title triumph in South Africa and was the man of the tournament in the 50 over World Cup in 2011, Yuvraj Singh raked in big bucks in the IPL as well. Delhi Daredevils bought him for Rs 16 crore in 2015. Yuvi had a rather lukewarm season for the team with both bat and ball.

Pat Cummins

Cummins has become an incredibly effective bowler in the recent times and his ability to bat in the lower middle order fetched him a whopping Rs 15.5 crore bid from KKR. Pat has been retained this season as well by KKR.

Ben Stokes

Probably the best all-rounder in the current times, Stokes was roped in for Rs 14.5 Crore by Rajasthan Royals back in 2017. The marquee all-rounder from England has performed well in bits for the franchise. RR has kept their faith in the Englishman as he is all set to feature for the team in this season as well.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvi ruled the IPL auctions on more than one occasions. RCB roped him for Rs 14 Crore in 2014. Yuvi did perform well in patches for the team but was unable to justify the hefty price tag.

Jhye Richardson

After a breakthrough BBL season, Jhye was all set to fetch big bets in the 2021 IPL auction. Punjab Kings roped the Aussie pacer for Rs 14 crore. It will be interesting to see how he performs on the biggest cricketing stage.

Ben Stokes

The second player to feature more than once in the list, Benjamin Stokes went to Rajasthan Royals in 2017 for Rs 12.5 crore. The all-rounder has proved that he is effective in all the three aspects of the game and can change the game at any instance for his team.

Dinesh Karthik

When Delhi were Daredevils, they made a daring bet and roped in Dinesh Karthik for Rs 12.5 crore. DK has been a veteran in the IPL and has played for a lot of franchises. He still remains a hot commodity in the T-20 format.

Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals have become famous for making really big bids. They surprised everyone after spending Rs 11.5 crore for Jaydev Unadkat in the 2018 auction. Jaydev had a brilliant 2017 season for Pune but after that, he hasn't done much with the ball in IPL.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir led the KKR side for two title wins. He is one player who justified the amount of money he received from his franchise. Gauti was bought for Rs 11.4 crore by KKR.

KL Rahul

Punjab Kings' current captain, KL Rahul is a star batsman. He has been in scintillating form for India and for Kings as well for the last couple of years. He was bought for Rs 11 crore by Punjab in 2018.