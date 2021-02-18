IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore in a single bid

RCB had the opening bid, but Delhi Capitals entered the bidding and took Steven Smith for a great deal. Steven Smith can be really effective in the top order. Despite having a rather dry 2020 season, he was a hot commodity in this year's auction.

Steven Smith's base price was set at Rs 2 crore. Fans were expecting a fierce bidding war between the franchises to rope the superstar Aussie in their squad.

However, not a lot of teams showed interest in Smith. Just a single bid after the opening one and Steven Smith was sold to the Delhi Capitals. There are a plethora of national and international stars which are featuring in the auction.

Steve Smith was the one assigned to lead RR in the last season. However, a terrible run with the bat and some bad calls as the captain forced RR franchise to release the marquee player.

It will be interesting to see how Smith plays for DC. Moreover, he might just act as a back up as DC already has a number of big hitters in the team who might be preferred ahead of the mighty Aussie.