IPL 2021 auction: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun enlisted for base price of Rs 20 lakh, says report

'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has enlisted for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to be held in Chennai on February 18, reported Cricbuzz. The 21-year-old has enlisted for a base price of Rs 20 lakh, said the report.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,097 players have registered for the auction to be with most entries coming from the West Indies (56) followed by Australia (42) and South Africa (38). The player registration deadline closed on Thursday and the list comprises 207 international players including 21 capped Indians.

Moreover, twenty seven players from the associate nations and 863 uncapped cricketers, including 743 Indians and 68 overseas have also registered for the auction.

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players)," read the IPL statement on Friday.

The auction, scheduled a day after the second Test between India and England, will start at 3 PM local time.

Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the biggest purse available with Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore), RR (Rs 34.85 crore), CSK (Rs 22.90 crore), MI (Rs 15.35 crore), DC (Rs 12.9 crore) and Rs 10.75 crore each for KKR and SRH.

Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has stayed away from the auction this year while S Sreesanth, who is back after completing his ban, has enlisted for the auction.

Besides, top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline on January 20. The other notable names to be released were Chris Morris, Harbhajan Singh and Aaron Finch. A total of 139 players were retained by the franchises and 57 players were released.

(With PTI inputs)