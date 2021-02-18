IPL 2021 Auction: Mohammed Azharuddeen sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh

According to a report, in an interview when asked about his excitement about the auction he had said, “Yes, I am excited for the auction. However, I am not thinking too much about it, as if something goes wrong, I can’t let my morale go down. If I get a contract, that will be great. Even if it doesn’t happen, it is okay. I know I have to work hard to get into IPL.”

The IPL "mini-auction" this year would witness 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the last moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.