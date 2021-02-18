IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings bag all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore

Chennai: CSK are off to a great start in the auction. The Dhoni-led side successfully roped in Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder for a whopping Rs 7 crore. Many franchises showed interest in the highly effective player.

Moeen Ali puts a lot of revolutions on the ball. He showed how effective he can be on Indian tracks in the 2nd Test at Chennai as he took 8 wickets in the game and was clearly the pick of the bowlers.

Mo is definitely a great addition to the CSK camp as the team will play majority of their games in Chennai where there will be a lot of purchase for the spinners.

Moreover, Moeen can be very effective with the bat. He has opened the batting for teams in the past and has the ability to finish the games with the bat while batting in the lower middle order.

His stint with RCB was not very bad actually, he got limited opportunities and did fairly well for the side. The attributes Moeen has, he sure is a much more effective player on turning tracks in Chennai than on flat decks in Bangalore.