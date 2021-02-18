IPL 2021 Auction: Daniel Christian picked by RCB for Rs 4.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Australian all-rounder and T20 specialist Daniel Christian at a whopping cost of Rs 4.80 crore. The player's bidding started at a base price of Rs 75 lakh and was taken after the struggle between RCB and KKR. He makes a comeback into the RCB who have packed their side with three overseas all-rounders in the IPL 2021 auction.

Daniel was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 70 lakh and joined them for their IPL-6 campaign.

In February 2017, he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants team for the 2017 Indian Premier League. In January 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL auction.

Daniel is a veteran T20 specialist and has played for franchises all over the globe.