IPL 2021 Auction: Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy in IPL history

What a start to this year's IPL Auction. Marquee players like Aaron Finch and Karun Nair going unsold and Chris Morris fetching Rs 16.25 crore is not something anyone anticipated ahead of the auction.

Rajasthan released their skipper Steven Smith before coming into the auction. The side was looking to have a player like Jofra Archer who can bowl the tough overs and finish the game with the bat while batting at number 7 or 8.

A lot of franchises wanted to rope the bowling all-rounder in their squad. Especially Punjab Kings fought hard to get him but in the end, RR were able to snatch him for Rs 16.25 crore.

The mighty South African fits right into the team's plans. The lanky pace bowler has not played a lot of competitive cricket recently. Moreover, Morris has always had his share of injuries.

He missed out on a lot of games in the last season as well due to a niggle. Although, he had a successful season with the ball after he recovered and ended the season on a high.

Morris is an IPL veteran. 70 games already in the biggest T-20 league, 551 runs and 80 wickets with an economy of less than 8. He can be the main player for RR this season.