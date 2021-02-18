IPL 2021 Auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL after 7 years, sold to CSK for Rs 50 lakh

Indian international cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara who had last played in IPL 2014 is back on the pitch as he has been bought by CSK at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Pujara had played seven years ago for Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab. CSK over the years, have stepped out with more or less the same squad with not much tampering done.

Pujara's return to the biggest T20 league definitely brings in a lot fascination for the fans as they will see the player on the IPL ground after a seven-year gap.

CSK in today's auction have also bought Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore and K Gowtham for whopping Rs 9.25 crore.

With the uncertainty of availability of some senior pros in the future, CSK has been looking to rope in some young sensations to blend in the squad at the IPL 2021 auction.