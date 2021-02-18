IPL 2021 Auction: "Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL" says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been an impact player for a long time in the shortest format of the game. He recently had a successful BBL but his numbers were not great in the last IPL season.

After going to the Punjab Kings for Rs 10 Crore in the last season, Maxi had a disappointing season with the bat as well as with the ball. As a result, he was released by the Kings ahead of the 2021 auction.

This actually worked out well for Maxwell as he ended up taking home a whopping Rs 14.25 Crore this time around. After the inclusion of the marquee player in the side, the RCB franchise took to twitter to express their elation to which Maxi responded by tweeting "Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy".