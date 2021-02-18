IPL 2021 Auction: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell sold to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore

Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday.

He had a base price of Rs 2 crore and was sold for Rs 14.25 crore after a bidding war between KKR, CSK and RCB.

Earlier, Australia batsman Steve Smith was picked by Delhi Capitals.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year would witness 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the last moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.