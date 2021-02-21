IPL 2021: Andrew McDonald exits Rajasthan Royals as head coach, Trevor Penney appointed as Lead Assistant coach

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew Mcdonald has moved out from his position after being with the franchise for just on season. The franchise announced Trevor Penney as the Lead Assisting coach in place of Andrew. As per the contract, Andrew had signed a three year deal in 2019. The development comes as the franhcise appointed former Sri Lanka captain K Sangakkara as the team director.
Trevor Penney will be closing working with Sangakkara, captain Sanju Samson and the leadership team comprising the coaching staff: spin bowling Sairaj Bahatule, fast bowling coach Rob Cassell and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.
Rajasthan Royal took to Twitter to announce the news of Trevor Penny as the lead coach. Take a look.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the franchise has been trying to negotiate with Andrew for a new role, who took less part in the recently held auction for IPL 2021. The franchise said the decision was arrived at "mutually" with McDonald.
At last week's auction, the Royals picked up South African allrounder Chris Morris, who became the most expensive individual player bought at an IPL auction, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman and Liam Livingstone, among others. McDonald, currently acting as head coach of the Australia T20I squad that is in New Zealand, was largely occupied with national duty at the time of the auction.