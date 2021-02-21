IPL 2021: Andrew McDonald exits Rajasthan Royals as head coach, Trevor Penney appointed as Lead Assistant coach

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew Mcdonald has moved out from his position after being with the franchise for just on season. The franchise announced Trevor Penney as the Lead Assisting coach in place of Andrew. As per the contract, Andrew had signed a three year deal in 2019. The development comes as the franhcise appointed former Sri Lanka captain K Sangakkara as the team director.

Trevor Penney will be closing working with Sangakkara, captain Sanju Samson and the leadership team comprising the coaching staff: spin bowling Sairaj Bahatule, fast bowling coach Rob Cassell and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

Rajasthan Royal took to Twitter to announce the news of Trevor Penny as the lead coach. Take a look.