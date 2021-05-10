IPL 2021: All West Indies cricketers reach Caribbean islands safely

Kingston, May 10: West Indies players, officials, coaches and commentators who were part of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) have returned to the Caribbean islands, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave.

"Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly," Grave is quoted as saying by CWI in a tweet on Sunday.

West Indies players involved in the IPL include white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Fabien Allen.

The 2021 IPL, which was being held as India grappled with a deadly second wave of Covid-19, was postponed last week after multiple cases of the virus came up within the tournament's bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.