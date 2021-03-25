IPL 2021: Ajinkya, Smith or Dhawan, who will be Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain?

Steve Smith

Another Rajasthan Royals veteran, when Smith went to DC for just Rs 2.2 Crore in the 2021 auction, a lot of cricket experts were pleasantly surprised. The unorthodox right hander from Australia is a run machine. He led Rajasthan in the previous season but wasn't able to get the best output. Moreover, his T20 form has been that good lately. The fact that only 4 overseas players can feature in the eleven makes it even tougher for DC to consider Smith as captain. However, Smith's experience as a leader, both in IPL as well as for Australia might force the DC management to hand him the team's responsibility.

Shikhar Dhawan

The smiling assassin, 'Gabbar' is seldom spotted stressed and agitated no matter what the situation is. He has been in good form recently and who can forget his heroics for DC last season when he emerged as the team's highest run scorer. Dhawan's form, confidence and ability to keep things around him light makes him a top contender for the captain's position.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Last but definitely not the least, Ravi Ashwin has all the attributes required in a good leader. He leads the Indian bowling unit with perfection in Test cricket and is a veteran as far as IPL is concerned. Moreover, his stint as a captain for Punjab Kings (Kings 11 Punjab) was not as bad as the numbers suggest.

With only a couple of weeks left for the tournament, DC's management would be under a little bit of pressure to come up with the best option for the captain's position.