IPL 2021: Ajinkya, Smith or Dhawan, who will be Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain?

Team India and Delhi Capitals suffered a big blow when ace batsman Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder in the ongoing series against England which could possibly lead to him missing the entire 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. These are the players who can lead the Delhi Capitals in the absence of skipper Iyer this year.
Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane was transferred from Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals back in 2019 after playing the most number of games for RR. The talented right hander led the Royals in 24 games as well, however, his stint as a captain was not very successful. Moreover, his inability to score quickly at the top made him a reserve opener for DC in the previous season. The Indian Test team's Vice Captain does have the capability to lead at the highest level, his calming presence does make him a great choice for the captain's position. Moreover, Iyer's absence would guarantee Rahane a place in the eleven, even if he doesn't open the innings.
Steve Smith
Another Rajasthan Royals veteran, when Smith went to DC for just Rs 2.2 Crore in the 2021 auction, a lot of cricket experts were pleasantly surprised. The unorthodox right hander from Australia is a run machine. He led Rajasthan in the previous season but wasn't able to get the best output. Moreover, his T20 form has been that good lately. The fact that only 4 overseas players can feature in the eleven makes it even tougher for DC to consider Smith as captain. However, Smith's experience as a leader, both in IPL as well as for Australia might force the DC management to hand him the team's responsibility.
Shikhar Dhawan
The smiling assassin, 'Gabbar' is seldom spotted stressed and agitated no matter what the situation is. He has been in good form recently and who can forget his heroics for DC last season when he emerged as the team's highest run scorer. Dhawan's form, confidence and ability to keep things around him light makes him a top contender for the captain's position.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Last but definitely not the least, Ravi Ashwin has all the attributes required in a good leader. He leads the Indian bowling unit with perfection in Test cricket and is a veteran as far as IPL is concerned. Moreover, his stint as a captain for Punjab Kings (Kings 11 Punjab) was not as bad as the numbers suggest.
With only a couple of weeks left for the tournament, DC's management would be under a little bit of pressure to come up with the best option for the captain's position.
