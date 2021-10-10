Watch video: IPL 2021, 360° vision cameras installed for first time in cricket

In a new innovation, the Dubai international stadium has installed the world's first 360-degree angle cameras to review the matches from all angles.

At least 100 cameras have been placed around the ring of fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The most dynamic and immersive replay sequence can be viewed from the camera which is the first of its kind 4K quality camera for cricket installed in the Dubai International Stadium.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the 2021 IPL. Match is underway.

DC has set a target of 172 in 20 overs. CSK need 173 in 20 overs to win and book their berth for the finals.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:24 PM IST