IPL 2021: 100 ft specially curated mural of Delhi Capitals unveiled at GMR Aerocity in Delhi

New Delhi: With the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 underway in the UAE, Delhi Capitals unveiled a 100 ft long specially curated mural of the team and iconic symbols of Delhi at GMR Aerocity on Monday.

Adorning an entire wall at the flagship location, the mural was painted by 10 young artists from Delhi Street Art (DSA) over 4 days. The team's fans also participated in the activity, adding finishing touches to the artwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "At Delhi Capitals, we aim to celebrate the spirit of our city and its people in everything we do. We are delighted and humbled to see this striking mural at such an iconic location of Delhi. Team DC is grateful to GMR Aerocity & Delhi Street Art for making our vision come true."

Aman Kapoor, CEO -- Airport Land Development at GMR Airports Holding Limited said, "We are delighted to be hosting Delhi Capitals, their fans and Delhi Street Art for this IPL season at GMR Aerocity. As a Global Business District built at the very gateway of Delhi for global business users and travellers, it's been our endeavour to redefine the experiences we offer at GMR Aerocity -- be it food, retail or culture. We aspire to be a contemporary epicentre of the city in its ever changing avatars and this representation of Delhi and the Delhi Capitals cricketers coming together is a perfect symbol of the kind of environment we like to create for our patrons."

Yogesh Saini, founder of Delhi Street Art, added, "We are honoured to be a part of this iconic mural that will surely hold a special place in the hearts of all Dilliwalas. Through our art, we have tried to capture Delhi's unique characteristics, and of course its much-loved cricketers. We are confident that DC fans will appreciate and enjoy this as much as we did while creating it."

ALSO READ IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene says skipper Rohit Sharma will return for next match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:55 PM IST