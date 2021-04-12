IPL 2021 Live Score, Probable XI: RR vs PK - Last year's underachievers Royals, Kings lock horns in Mumbai

It's going to be a a clash of two underachievers of the last season. Punjab Kings, the biggest auction spenders by virtue of having a bigger purse, will want to translate potential into performance.

Meanwhile, RajasthanRoyals, last year’s wooden spooners, look to start afresh under a new captain in Sanju Samson.

A battle of big-hitters is on the cards when two line-ups dotted with expansive strokemakers clash in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday.

Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling foreign recruits Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler alongside a strong Indian unit comprising of all-rounders Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, all suitable for batting-friendly Wankhede track.

Punjab on the other hand boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul (670 runs in 2020 season), Mayank Agarwal (424 runs) and Chris Gayle.

Rahul and Agarwal formed a lethal opening combination in 2020 and would continue to open.

They also have the likes of Englishman Dawid Malan, one of the finest T20 batsmen currently, hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan, and West Indian Nicholos Pooran.

However, it remains to be seen who takes the new ball with Shami. With their spin attack a concern, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi will have to play their roles well to contain a devastating Rajasthan line-up.

