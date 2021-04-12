IPL 2021 Live Score, Probable XI: RR vs PK - Last year's underachievers Royals, Kings lock horns in Mumbai

Shivam Dube most likely to make his Rajasthan debut tonight after spending two seasons at RCB
Shivam Dube previously played 15 matches in the two seasons at RCB; scoring 169 runs at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 122.46. He was however impressive with the ball last season picking up 4 wickets at an economy of 8.11 as their sixth bowler.
Can IPL 2021 prove be a fitting finale for Chris Gayle?
Gayle is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 4,772 runs. He owns most hundreds in the tournament's history (6) along with 31 fifties. Despite all his accomplishments in the IPL, Chris Gayle has never lifted the trophy. His team Punjab Kings haven't won it either. Will the Jamaican cricketer do it for himself and Punjab before signing off from the the tournament?
MS Dhoni inspiration behind emergence of keeper-captains: Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Jos Buttler believes the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the inspiration behind emergence of wicketkeeper-captains in the world's biggest T20 league, the IPL. Besides Dhoni, who has been Chennai Super Kings' skipper since the inaugural edition in 2008, three more glovesmen -- KL Rahul (Punjab Kings), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) will lead their respective sides in the ongoing IPL
Royals will Jofra Archer: Sangakarra
Star pacer Jofra Archer's absence because of injury is a "big blow" to Rajasthan Royals but their new Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara is confident that the team's young Indian fast bowlers will rise to the challenge.
Glad to have some foreign firepower in bowling line-up, says Kumble
Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings has said he is really pleased with how his side has managed to add some foreign firepower in their bowling. In the players' auction held in February this year, Punjab Kings managed to rope in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and the unit also has the experience of Chris Jordon to fall back on this season.
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye
Punjab Kings Probable XI
KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
Punjab Kings Squad
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.
Preview:
It's going to be a a clash of two underachievers of the last season. Punjab Kings, the biggest auction spenders by virtue of having a bigger purse, will want to translate potential into performance.
Meanwhile, RajasthanRoyals, last year’s wooden spooners, look to start afresh under a new captain in Sanju Samson.
A battle of big-hitters is on the cards when two line-ups dotted with expansive strokemakers clash in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday.
Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling foreign recruits Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler alongside a strong Indian unit comprising of all-rounders Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, all suitable for batting-friendly Wankhede track.
Punjab on the other hand boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul (670 runs in 2020 season), Mayank Agarwal (424 runs) and Chris Gayle.
Rahul and Agarwal formed a lethal opening combination in 2020 and would continue to open.
They also have the likes of Englishman Dawid Malan, one of the finest T20 batsmen currently, hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan, and West Indian Nicholos Pooran.
However, it remains to be seen who takes the new ball with Shami. With their spin attack a concern, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi will have to play their roles well to contain a devastating Rajasthan line-up.
