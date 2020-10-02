IPL 2020: Youngsters shine in SRH's 7-run victory over Dhoni's CSK

MS Dhoni's (47*) effort once again failed to lead Chennai Super Kings to a victory when the Yellow army faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In reply to SRH's 164/5, CSK could only manage to reach 157/5.

CSK lost their first three wickets within the powerplay as SRH ensured that the chasing side's run rate remained alarmingly low. At the start of the 10th over, CSK found themselves at 43/4.

Ravindra Jadeja (50) and Dhoni later steadied the ship for CSK with the former upping the ante in the death overs. The pair put up 72 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja holed out at deep backward square-leg just when he started to look like taking CSK home. But, SRH edged the boys in yellow just by 7 runs.

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it," Dhoni said. "Long time back once we lost three in a row. We need to get a lot of things right."

It was Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma's (38) 77-run stand that led SRH to 164 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Garg, for his brilliant inning, was awarded man of the match. "Felt really good today and this (IPL) is a good stage and to be sharing it with senior players was special," the 19-year-old said. "I was just trying to play my natural game and credit to team management for backing me and giving me confidence. I wanted to play my natural shots and back my strengths as I'm aware of the range of my shots."

Following the latest results, SRH now stand 4th in the points table. CSK, who suffered their third straight loss, remain at the bottom.

Brief scores: SRH 164/5 in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 51 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31; Deepak Chahar 2/31) vs CSK 157/5 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 50, MS Dhoni 47; T Natarajan 2/43)

(with IANS inputs)