IPL 2020: Who is Yashasvi Jaiswal? The Rajasthan Royals teen who is making his debut against Chennai Super Kings

After pulling off a victory against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will now shift focus towards Steve Smith and his side Rajasthan Royals.

It will be a contest between three-champions (CSK) and the inaugural champions (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

However, today's spotlight would be on RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The teen debutante opened the batting with skipper Steve Smith.

Who is Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Jaiswal was one of the biggest picks amongst uncapped players during IPL 2020 auction. The Mumbai lad will play for inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals after being sold for 2.40 crores.

The 18-year-old Jaiswal's journey hasn't been a simple one. The youngster had to do odd jobs such as cleaning the windows of the pavilion, pushing the roller on match days, selling scorecards, pushing electronic buttons on scoreboards and rushing bowling analyses to the dressing-room.

He is a son of a shopkeeper in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, he left home at the age of nine because all he wanted to do was play cricket. Without a roof over his head and no money in his pocket, he landed in Mumbai. His father had spoken to him about his uncle (Santosh), who lived in Mumbai. Yashasvi managed to reach Santosh's place, but could not stay there for long as it was a one-room tin shed.

Jaiswal would play the entire day and return to his tent to sleep. He would also sell fruits and Paani-puri at Azad Maidan in Ram-Leela to earn money. But the young boy had the hunger to play cricket and never quit on his ambitions.

The teenager slammed 203 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy becoming the youngest player to achieve a List A double-century. Jaiswal was also included in India's u-19 squad for the ICC u-19 World Cup which took place in South Africa earlier this year.

In the World Cup, Jaiswal showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls against Pakistan to take India to the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Jaiswal earned plaudits from all over the world after his more than impressive performances in India’s U-19 World Cup campaign. With three half-centuries and one century, he was the best player of the tournament.

Coming back to the match, it was not a dream debut for the teen as he was dismissed early on by CSK's Deepak Chahar. In 6 deliveries, he made just 6 runs which included a boundary.