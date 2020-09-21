IPL 2020: Who is Devdutt Padikkal? Check out his stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans will see Devdutt Padikkal's performance in his debut match on Monday. As the young lad plays his first match for RCB and IPL, here's a look at his career stats. Devdutt is a left-hand batsman. He was born in Edapal, Kerala but his parents moved to Hyderabad when he was young and finally settled in Bengaluru.

He started playing cricket at the age of 11.

Devdutt first came in the limelight for scoring 72 runs off 53 ball for his team Ballari Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League in 2017. It was quite an impressive match for him and for the spectators. He played for the state in U-19 matches. But unfortunately a slump in his form stalled his career for a bit.

The young lad, however, kept working harder and scored 829 runs in Cooch Behar Trophy 2018 and was the fourth highest run-getter.

For his exemplary performance, he was conferred with the best batsman award from the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He was also selected in the senior team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt started the 2019-20 domestic season with an impressive performance. In the first match of Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 58 runs against Jharkhand. He then went on to smash his maiden list A ton against Saurashtra, followed by another century in the next match against Goa.

He was the leading run-scorer with 609 runs in his hat which helped him get selected for the Deodar Trophy in India A squad.