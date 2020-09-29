IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 30, 2020?

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday won their first game in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. David Warner's side defeated table toppers Delhi Capital by 15 runs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

SRH bowlers did a brilliant job to contain DC's batting prowess who were unable to chase a target of 162. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in four overs and gave away only 14 runs. The Afghanistan spinner made sure no extras were bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also put up a great performance as he dismissed Shaw early on.

Soon after, Khan dismissed the threatening batting line-up consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and the skipper Shreyas Iyer, thereby restricting DC on 147 runs at the loss of 7 wickets.