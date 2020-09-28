IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 29, 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling super-over contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Both the teams scored 201 runs in the allotted 20 overs which took the match into the Super Over. Mumbai Indians scored seven runs in the Super Over. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased the target till the last delivery to win the match.

However, after the latest match results, KL Rahul and Mohammad Shami still hold the Purple and Orange cap respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 222

2. Mayank Agarwal - 221

3. Faf du Plessis - 173

4. Sanju Samson - 159

5. AB de Villiers - 134

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Mohammad Shami - 7

2. Kagiso Rabada - 5

3. Sam Curran - 5

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 4

5. Trent Boult - 5