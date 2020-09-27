IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 28, 2020?

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, some ruthless hitting by Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (31-ball 53) gave Rajasthan Royals (RR) an improbable six-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, as they chased down a massive 224-run target -- and set up an IPL record.

RR skipper and opener Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) showed Samson and Tewatia the way as they set out for KXIP's 223 for two wickets in 20 overs that included Mayank Agarwal's brilliant maiden IPL century (50-ball 106) - the second fastest by an Indian in the IPL history, after Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2010. RR ended up at 226 for six wickets in 19.3 overs, winning by three balls to spare.

It was the ninth match of IPL and the most thrilling by far. There was little scope for bowlers of both sides outshine batsmen on a flat pitch at the Sharjah International Stadium. It was also the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL.

Agarwal's brilliance with the bat was overshadowed by the RR trio that set up a memorable victory.

With the latest match coming to an end, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami hold the Orange Cap for most runs and Purple Cap for most wickets in the tournament so far.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 222

2. Mayank Agarwal - 221

3. Faf du Plessis - 173

4. Sanju Samson - 159

5. Steven Smith - 119

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Mohammad Shami - 7

2. Kagiso Rabada - 5

3. Sam Curran - 5

4. Sheldon Cottrell - 5

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 4