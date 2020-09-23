IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of Sep 22, 2020?

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

In a highly competitive match, both teams touched the 200-run mark but RR managed to outshine CSK on the back of Sanju Samson's blistering 32-ball 74, Smith's composed 69 and fast bowler Jofra Archer's four consecutive sixes in the last over, and then leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, CSK's Faf du Plessis now holds the Orange Cap for the most number of runs, while Sam Curran has the Purple Cap for the most number of wickets so far.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Faf du Plessis - 130

2. Mayank Agarwal - 89

3. Sanju Samson - 74

4. Ambati Rayudu - 71

5. Steve Smith - 69

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Orange Cap):

1. Sam Curran - 4

2. Lungi Ngidi - 4

3. Mohammad Shami - 3

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 3

5. Deepak Chahar - 3

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be KKR's first match this season, while MI has lost to CSK in the opening game of IPL 2020.