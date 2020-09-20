IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of Sep 19, 2020?

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began without much fanfare on Saturday in Abu Dhabi due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There wasn't any opening ceremony, nor spectators and neither cheerleaders. The broadcasters had added pre-recorded audience noise so that viewers would get the feel of a regular IPL match being played, however, many Twitter users compared it to the fake laughter in comedy shows.

Meanwhile, CSK made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Rohit Sharma-led MI by five wickets. Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out), coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran (18), helped CSK beat reigning champions MI. This is the first time CSK have beaten the MI after five matches in the IPL.

CSK's Ambati Rayudu now holds the Orange Cap for the most number of runs, while Lungi Ngidi has the Purple Cap for the most number of wickets so far.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Ambati Rayudu - 71

2. Faf du Plessis - 54

3. Saurabh Tiwary - 42

4. Quinton de Kock - 33

5. Sam Curran - 18

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Orange Cap):

1. Lungi Ngidi - 3

2. Deepak Chahar - 2

3. Ravindra Jadeja - 2

4. Piyush Chawla - 1

5. James Pattinson - 1