IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 8, 2020?

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a surprising 10-run victory over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It seemed like the Kolkata bowlers came out of the syllabus for Chennai. A bowling line-up that contained Chennai's batting prowess consisting the likes of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni among others. Due credit must be given to Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik for his brilliant captaincy, and of course the bowlers who did the unthinkable, specially after the Watson-Rayudu partnership ended.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the tournament so far. du Plessis could have surpassed the wicket-keeping batsman today, but failed to do so just by three runs.

The Purple Cap also has no changes after today's fixture. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to hold the Purple Cap for most wickets (12) in the tournament so far. He is followed by three Mumbai Indians bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson - who have picked 11, 10 and 9 wickets respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 302

2. Faf du Plessis - 299

3. Mayank Agarwal - 272

4. Rohit Sharma - 211

5. Shreyas Iyer - 181

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 12

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 10

4. James Pattinson - 9

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8