IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 7, 2020?

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Yadav hammered an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four after Rohit Sharma opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In response, Royals were down and out at 12 for three before Jos Buttler gave them a glimmer of hope with a 44-ball 70.

However, he did not get support from the other batsmen and Royals ended up well short at 136 in 18.1 overs for a 57-run loss, their third in a row. The three changes that they made also did not work for them.

Mumbai's pace trio was exceptional once again with Jasprit Bumrah being the pick of them, returning with figures of four for 20, the best of the tournament so far. Trent Boult struck twice in the powerplay while James Pattinson removed Buttler in the 14th over.

With that said, all three Mumbai pacers - Bumrah, Boult and Pattinson - are now strong contenders for the Purple Cap as they have moved to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions with 11, 10 and 9 wickets respectively. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Raba, however, holds the Purple Cap currently with 12 wickets to his name.

The Orange Cap, meanwhile, remains with KL Rahul who has scripted 302 runs. It may get a new owner tomorrow as Faf du Plessis, who holds the second position with 282 runs, will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 302

2. Faf du Plessis - 282

3. Mayank Agarwal - 272

4. Devdutt Padikkal - 181

5. Prithvi Shaw - 179

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 12

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 10

4. James Pattinson - 9

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8