IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 4, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Virat Kohli's RCB defeated Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to script their third win in four games of IPL 2020. DC, on the other hand, held off Dinesh Karthik's KKR from completing a record run chase of 228. However, KKR managed to score 210 but the lack of a stable top-order did not let them fire the crackers at Sharjah Cricket Stadium which is known for its high-scoring contests.

Meanwhile, KXIP's Mayank Agarwal still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored so far. The Purple Cap now has a new owner. RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 wickets in the game today to take his tally to 8, edging KXIP's Mohammed Shami (8) in the average economy rate to hold the Purple Cap.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Mayank Agarwal - 246

2. KL Rahul - 239

3. Faf du Plessis - 195

4. Devdutt Padikkal - 174

5. Sanju Samson - 171

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8

2. Mohammad Shami - 8

3. Kagiso Rabada - 8

4. Rahul Chahar - 6

5. Sheldon Cottrell - 6