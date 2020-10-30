IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 31?

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals grabbed a much needed 7-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab in the 50th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The win helped RR to the fifth spot on the table, from the seventh spot, with 12 points while KXIP, despite being at the receiving end, remain at the fourth place with 12 points. RR are also level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders who they replaced at sixth place.
Mumbai, who have already qualified for the playoffs, and Bangalore hold the top two slots in the table respectively.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 12 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has 20 wickets in 12 games.
With 641 runs in 13 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 641
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. David Warner - 436
4. Virat Kohli - 424
5. Devdutt Padikkal - 417
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 23
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 20
3. Mohammed Shami - 20
4. Jofra Archer - 19
5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 18
