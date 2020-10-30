IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 31?

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals grabbed a much needed 7-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab in the 50th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The win helped RR to the fifth spot on the table, from the seventh spot, with 12 points while KXIP, despite being at the receiving end, remain at the fourth place with 12 points. RR are also level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders who they replaced at sixth place.

Mumbai, who have already qualified for the playoffs, and Bangalore hold the top two slots in the table respectively.