IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 30?

On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings landed a heavy blow to Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign with a 6-wicket win over Eoin Morgan-led side at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
It was Ruturaj Gaikwad's scintillating 53-ball 72 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 31 off 11 that helped Chennai dismantle the Knights.
The win helped Chennai take their points tally to 10, but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side remains at the bottom of the eight-team competition. KKR, despite the loss, hold the fifth spot with slim chances of making to the playoffs.
Kolkata, who are placed fifth, have a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) than Kings XI Punjab who stand fourth with both teams having 12 points each. However, Punjab has the advantage of playing one less match than Kokata.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 12 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has 20 wickets in 12 games.
With 595 runs in 12 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 595
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. David Warner - 436
4. Virat Kohli - 424
5. Devdutt Padikkal - 417
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 23
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 20
3. Mohammed Shami - 20
4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 18
5. Rashid Khan - 17
