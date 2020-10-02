IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 3, 2020?

MS Dhoni's (47*) effort once again failed to lead Chennai Super Kings to a victory when the Yellow army faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In reply to SRH's 164/5, CSK could only manage to reach 157/5.

CSK lost their first three wickets within the powerplay as SRH ensured that the chasing side's run rate remained alarmingly low. At the start of the 10th over, CSK found themselves at 43/4.

Ravindra Jadeja (50) and Dhoni later steadied the ship for CSK with the former upping the ante in the death overs. The pair put up 72 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja holed out at deep backward square-leg just when he started to look like taking CSK home.

But, SRH edged the boys in yellow just by 7 runs.

It was youngsters Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma's (38) 77-run stand that led SRH to 164 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Following the latest results, SRH now stand 4th in the points table. CSK, who suffered their third straight loss, remain at the bottom.

Meanwhile, KXIP's Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami still hold the Orange and Purple cap respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Mayank Agarwal - 246

2. KL Rahul - 239

3. Faf du Plessis - 195

4. Rohit Sharma - 170

5. Sanju Samson - 167

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Mohammad Shami - 8

2. Kagiso Rabada - 7

3. Rahul Chahar - 6

4. Sheldon Cottrell - 6

5. Trent Boult - 6