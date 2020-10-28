IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 29?

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians scripted an easy 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
It was Suryakumar Yadav and his unbeaten 79 off 43 balls that helped Mumbai stay atop the IPL points table.
Suryakumar came in when MI had lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the sixth over but took the game by storm. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. The inning comes few days after he missed out on a place within the Indian squad that will tour Australia starting from November.
With the win, Mumbai has secured their place in the playoffs. Bangalore, stand second with 14 points in 12 games with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR).
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 12 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has 20 wickets in 12 games.
With 595 runs in 12 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 595
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. David Warner - 436
4. Virat Kohli - 424
5. Devdutt Padikkal - 417
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 23
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 20
3. Mohammed Shami - 20
4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 18
5. Rashid Khan - 17
