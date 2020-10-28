IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 29?

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians scripted an easy 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It was Suryakumar Yadav and his unbeaten 79 off 43 balls that helped Mumbai stay atop the IPL points table.

Suryakumar came in when MI had lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the sixth over but took the game by storm. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. The inning comes few days after he missed out on a place within the Indian squad that will tour Australia starting from November.

With the win, Mumbai has secured their place in the playoffs. Bangalore, stand second with 14 points in 12 games with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR).