IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 26, 2020?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two great contests in the Indian Premier League - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai defeated Virat Kohli's Bangalore and Steven Smith's Rajasthan were victorious over table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Both winning teams were victorious by 8 wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the show as his 51-ball 65 helped Chennai complete the 145-run chase set by Kohli and Co. For Rajasthan, it was Ben Stokes who fired a century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to complete a hefty run chase of 195. Mumbai's Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs in 21 balls to mark his 4th IPL half-century.

Despite the loss, Mumbai stays at the top with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR). Rajasthan, however, have climbed to the 6th position, eliminating Chennai's chances of making the playoffs this season.