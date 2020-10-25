IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 26, 2020?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two great contests in the Indian Premier League - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai defeated Virat Kohli's Bangalore and Steven Smith's Rajasthan were victorious over table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Both winning teams were victorious by 8 wickets.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the show as his 51-ball 65 helped Chennai complete the 145-run chase set by Kohli and Co. For Rajasthan, it was Ben Stokes who fired a century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to complete a hefty run chase of 195. Mumbai's Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs in 21 balls to mark his 4th IPL half-century.
Despite the loss, Mumbai stays at the top with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR). Rajasthan, however, have climbed to the 6th position, eliminating Chennai's chances of making the playoffs this season.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 11 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has 17 wickets in 11 games.
With 567 runs in 11 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 567
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. Virat Kohli - 415
4. Faf du Plessis - 401
5. Mayank Agarwal - 398
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 23
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 17
3. Mohammed Shami - 17
4. Jofra Archer - 17
5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 16
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)