IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 25, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both losing teams, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase 194 and 126 runs set by Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively.

It was Kolkata's middle order which helped Eoin Morgan-led side reach a massive total despite a quick fall of wickets early on. For KL Rahul's Punjab, it was the bowlers who did the magic by containing David Warner's Hyderabad who were all-out at 114 with one ball to spare.

With the win, Kolkata has tightened its grip in the top four with 12 points in 11 games. Punjab, meanwhile, stands fifth with 10 points in 11 games. KL Rahul and Co's brilliant team effort have eyes on a comeback after a drastic start to their campaign in this year's Indian Premier League.