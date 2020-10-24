IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 25, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Both losing teams, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase 194 and 126 runs set by Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively.
It was Kolkata's middle order which helped Eoin Morgan-led side reach a massive total despite a quick fall of wickets early on. For KL Rahul's Punjab, it was the bowlers who did the magic by containing David Warner's Hyderabad who were all-out at 114 with one ball to spare.
With the win, Kolkata has tightened its grip in the top four with 12 points in 11 games. Punjab, meanwhile, stands fifth with 10 points in 11 games. KL Rahul and Co's brilliant team effort have eyes on a comeback after a drastic start to their campaign in this year's Indian Premier League.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 11 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has 17 wickets in 10 games.
With 567 runs in 11 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 567
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. Mayank Agarwal - 398
4. Shreyas Iyer - 382
5. Faf du Plessis - 376
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 23
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 17
3. Mohammed Shami - 17
4. Trent Boult - 16
5. Jofra Archer - 15