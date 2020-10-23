IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 24, 2020?

On Friday, Mumbai Indians scripted an easy 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 41st fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It was New Zealand speedster Trent Boult's four-wicket haul and an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock that steered the reigning 'Paltan' stroll to a 10-wicket win which saw them moving atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

Going by their poor form -- this was their first defeat by 10 wickets in IPL history -- three-time champions CSK are virtually out, but they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team now has six points from 11 matches, out of which they have lost eight, and are now placed at the bottom of the eight-team table.

With Friday's comprehensive win, three-time champions Mumbai have gone atop the table with 14 points. Although Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points, they are placed second and third respectively on net run rate.