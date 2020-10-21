IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 22, 2020?

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 39th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Kolkata's batting line-up collapsed rather quickly, thanks to a spectacular bowling effort from Virat Kohli's Bangalore who managed to restrict Eoin Morgan's side at just 84 runs.
It was Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj who starred with his two maiden overs in the powerplay which also included three wickets. In doing so, Siraj created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in a single IPL match.
With the win, Bangalore has surpassed Mumbai Indians to take the second spot. Kolkata, on the other hand, remain fourth with a slightly damaged Net Run Rate (NRR).
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 21 wickets in 10 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami, who has 16 wickets in 10 games.
With 525 runs in 10 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 465 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 540
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 465
3. Mayank Agarwal - 398
4. Faf du Plessis - 375
5. Virat Kohli - 365
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 21
2. Mohammed Shami - 16
3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 15
4. Jasprit Bumrah - 15
5. Jofra Archer - 13
