IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 21, 2020?

On Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab defeated table toppers Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the 38th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With this win, Punjab's playoffs dream has gained momentum as this is their second win in a row, with both coming against this year's IPL favourites - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab has now moved to the fifth spot with 8 points in 10 games.

Delhi, on the other hand, remains at the top with 14 points in 10 games. Mumbai Indians, who stand second, have the chance to surpass Delhi if the Paltan manages to win their next game which is against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, October 23.