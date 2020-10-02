IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 2, 2020?

Abu Dhabi: An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one.

Chasing 192 runs, KXIP got off to a good start. However, Bumrah castled in-form Mayank Agarwal (25) in the fifth over. Minutes later, Krunal Pandya bowled Karun Nair for a duck. Nicholas Pooran then joined skipper KL Rahul and the duo stitched a 21 run stand. Rahul's sluggish innings came to an end in the ninth over which reduced Punjab for 60/3.

Pooran played brilliantly and tried to revive KXIP's hope in the chase through his power-hitting before getting out in the 14th over. He scored 44 runs off 27 balls which included two glorious sixes. Pooran's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham departed in quick succession. KXIP kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 124/8. In the end, Punjab fell 49 runs short of the target.

Earlier, a late blitz from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped MI post 191/4. The pair smashed 44 runs off the last two overs to take MI beyond the 190-run mark.

Meanwhile, KXIP's Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami now holds the Orange and Purple cap respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Mayank Agarwal - 246

2. KL Rahul - 239

3. Faf du Plessis - 173

4. Rohit Sharma - 170

5. Sanju Samson - 167

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Mohammad Shami - 8

2. Kagiso Rabada - 7

3. Rahul Chahar - 6

4. Sheldon Cottrell - 6

5. Trent Boult - 6

(With ANI inputs)