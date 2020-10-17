IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 18, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.
Steve Smith's Rajasthan suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Virat Kohli's Bangalore. Dhoni's Chennai, on the other hand, suffered another defeat against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi. That means, Chennai's campaign is now in grave danger as another loss would shatter their IPL playoff hopes.
Rajasthan's campaign is also on the verge of collapsing as the inaugural champions have lost six out of nine games. Having won only three, Rajasthan will face a tough challenge in their remaining five games.
Delhi has moved back on top of the points table. With 14 points in 9 games, the Iyer-led side are above Mumbai Indians who have played one less game.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 19 wickets in eight matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 13 wickets in nine games.
With 448 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 382 runs in seven games.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 448
2. Mayank Agarwal - 382
3. Faf du Plessis - 365
4. Virat Kohli - 347
5. Shreyas Iyer - 321
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 19
2. Yuzvendra Chahal - 13
3. Jofra Archer - 12
4. Jasprit Bumrah - 12
5. Anrich Nortje - 12
