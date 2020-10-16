IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 17, 2020?

On Friday, Mumbai Indians extender their win streak with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This was Mumbai's fifth straight win in this year's IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side has also moved to the top of the points table with 12 points in 8 games.

A tidy bowling effort by Mumbai Indians ensured that KKR were restricted to 148 for five after an unbeaten 53 by pace spearhead Pat Cummins.

Then, the defending champions rode on a blistering 44-ball 78 by Quinton de Kock, to chase down the target with 3.1 overs to spare.

De Kock, who struck nine fours and three sixes and skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 36 balls), laid the foundation for the emphatic win with their 94-run first-wicket stand.

The two openers took the KKR attack to cleansers with de Kock being the more aggressive one. The South African notched up his fifty in just 25 balls, with a maximum over deep-square leg.

It rained boundaries for Mumbai as the two dominated the KKR bowling attack.