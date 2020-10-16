IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 17, 2020?

On Friday, Mumbai Indians extender their win streak with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This was Mumbai's fifth straight win in this year's IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side has also moved to the top of the points table with 12 points in 8 games.
A tidy bowling effort by Mumbai Indians ensured that KKR were restricted to 148 for five after an unbeaten 53 by pace spearhead Pat Cummins.
Then, the defending champions rode on a blistering 44-ball 78 by Quinton de Kock, to chase down the target with 3.1 overs to spare.
De Kock, who struck nine fours and three sixes and skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 36 balls), laid the foundation for the emphatic win with their 94-run first-wicket stand.
The two openers took the KKR attack to cleansers with de Kock being the more aggressive one. The South African notched up his fifty in just 25 balls, with a maximum over deep-square leg.
It rained boundaries for Mumbai as the two dominated the KKR bowling attack.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 17 wickets in eight matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, who has 12 wickets in eight games. After today's game, Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult increased their total tally to 12 after picking one wicket each against Kolkata.
With 448 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 382 runs in seven games. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli at the the 4th spot with a total tally of 304 runs.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 448
2. Mayank Agarwal - 382
3. Faf du Plessis - 307
4. Virat Kohli - 304
5. Shreyas Iyer - 298
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 18
2. Jofra Archer - 12
3. Mohammed Shami - 12
4. Jasprit Bumrah - 12
5. Trent Boult - 12