IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 16, 2020?

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab successfully defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Having lost by 8 wickets, Virat Kohli's Bangalore is the only team in this year's IPL who has not managed to defeat KL Rahul's Punjab.
Punjab nearly choked in the last over which was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. After needing 4 runs in 8 balls, Bangalore managed to bring Punjab down to requiring a single run off the last delivery.
Nicholas Pooran, who arrived at the pitch after Chris Gayle's dismissal on the penultimate ball, smashed the final ball for a maximum to give Punjab their second victory in eight games. Now, Punjab has a difficult task ahead which requires them to win all the matches if they want to revive their already dead IPL campaign in which the side sits at the bottom of the points table.
Bangalore, on the other hand, holds the third position with a slight damage to their Net Run Rate (NRR).
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.
Rabada, who has so far picked 17 wickets in eight matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, who has 12 wickets in eight games. After today's game Punjab's Mohammed Shami and Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal have also moved up spots after spells of 2 and 1 wicket(s) respectively.
With 448 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 382 runs in seven games. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has made it to the 4th spot with a total tally of 304 runs.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 448
2. Mayank Agarwal - 382
3. Faf du Plessis - 307
4. Virat Kohli - 304
5. Shreyas Iyer - 298
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Kagiso Rabada - 18
2. Jofra Archer - 12
3. Mohammed Shami - 12
4. Jasprit Bumrah - 11
5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 11