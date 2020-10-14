IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 15, 2020?

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals scripted a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals to retain the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2020 standings.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, lost a game they could have easily won as the required target was just 161. But, the top-order collapsed and skipper Steve Smith was dismissed after another disappointing performance.

Flavour of the season Rahul Tewatia didn't prove to be third time lucky as he too was not able to carry Rajasthan to another victory.

Rajasthan remain at the 7th spot in the points table with their Net Run Rate (NRR) getting worse.

In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.

Rabada, who has so far picked 17 wickets in eight matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games. Hyderabad's Rashid Khan could have surpassed Bumrah if the Afghanistan spinner had picked wickets in today's game.

With 387 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 337 runs in seven games. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer has made it to the 4th spot with a total tally of 298 runs.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 387

2. Mayank Agarwal - 337

3. Faf du Plessis - 307

4. Shreyas Iyer - 298

5. David Warner - 284

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 17

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 11

4. Rashid Khan - 10

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10