IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 14, 2020?

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings scripted a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to break their losing streak in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai had to win this game to kickstart their comeback which requires the side to win six of their seven remaining games. In doing so, Chennai would repeat history as they did in 2010 when they were placed in a similar situation.

As for David Warner's Hyderabad, it is their second defeat in a row and their fifth overall loss out of eight games.

In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.

Rabada, who has so far picked 17 wickets in seven matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games. Hyderabad's Rashid Khan could have surpassed Bumrah if the Afghanistan spinner had picked wickets in today's game.

With 387 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 337 runs in seven games. Chennai's Faf du Plessis was dismissed on duck which sees him at the third position with no increment in his overall run count.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 387

2. Mayank Agarwal - 337

3. Faf du Plessis - 307

4. David Warner - 284

5. Jonny Bairstow - 280

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 17

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 11

4. Rashid Khan - 10

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10