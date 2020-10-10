IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 11, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Virat Kohli's Bangalore defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai by 37 runs, and Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata clinched a 2-run victory KL Rahul's Punjab, handing them their fifth loss in a row.

Despite the loss, Punjab skipper Rahul still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the tournament so far.

The Purple Cap also has no changes after today's fixture. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked three wickets in today's game, continues to hold the Purple Cap for most wickets (15) in the tournament so far. He is followed by two Mumbai Indians bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (11) and Trent Boult (10). Punjab's Mohammed Shami has also increased his tally to 10 after picked a wicket in today's game against Kolkata.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 387

2. Mayank Agarwal - 337

3. Faf du Plessis - 307

4. Jonny Bairstow - 241

5. David Warner - 227

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 15

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 10

4. Mohammed Shami - 10

5. James Pattinson - 9