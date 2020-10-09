IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 10, 2020?

On Friday, Delhi Capitals scripted their third win in a row when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is Rajasthan's middle-order crisis that has led to their fourth defeat in a row. Ever since Rahul Tewatia pulled a brilliant comeback against Punjab on October 27, the batsmen, especially Steven Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to perform.

Earlier, Delhi were held off by a great bowling performance from Rajasthan. At a ground known for its run fests, Delhi set a target of 184, credit to the bowlers. But, what Rajasthan did, Delhi did it better as they bowled out Steven Smith's side at 138 with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the tournament so far.

The Purple Cap also has no changes after today's fixture. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked three wickets in today's game, continues to hold the Purple Cap for most wickets (15) in the tournament so far. He is followed by three Mumbai Indians bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson - who have picked 11, 10 and 9 wickets respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 313

2. Faf du Plessis - 299

3. Mayank Agarwal - 272

4. Jonny Bairstow - 241

5. David Warner - 237

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 15

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 10

4. James Pattinson - 9

5. Mohammed Shami - 9