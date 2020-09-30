IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 1, 2020?

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday scripted an easy win against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was the KKR bowlers who ensured that key batsmen of Rajasthan Royals do not fire as the Dinesh Karthik led side clinched a 37 run win.

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each. Pat Cummins who dismissed Steve Smith in his first over gave away just 13 runs. It was an all-around bowling performance by KKR as they restricted the Royals to 137/9 in 20 overs.

However, after the latest match results, KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada still hold the Orange and Purple cap respectively.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 222

2. Mayank Agarwal - 221

3. Faf du Plessis - 173

4. Sanju Samson - 167

5. AB de Villiers - 134

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 7

2. Mohammad Shami - 7

3. Sam Curran - 5

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 5

5. Trent Boult - 5