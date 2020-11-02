IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of November 3?

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to enter the playoffs with a second-place finish on the points table.

RCB, too, qualified for the playoffs by virtue of stretching DC to the 19th over and maintaining their net run rate above Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB's final spot on the points table will, however, be decided after Tuesday's match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

If SRH, who are on 12 points, win, RCB will finish fourth but if MI win, they will finish third and KKR will finish fourth.

Meanwhile, with 670 runs in 14 games, KL Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) holds the Purple Cap with 25 scalps.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 670

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 525

3. Devdutt Padikkal - 472

4. Virat Kohli - 460

5. Faf du Plessis - 449

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 25

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 23

3. Jofra Archer - 20

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 20

5. Trent Boult - 20

(With IANS inputs)