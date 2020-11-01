IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of November 2?

On Sunday, fans witnessed two thrilling contests - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.
While Chennai's Indian Premier League campaign has already ended, it was a must-win contest for the other three teams.
Punjab's playoff dream succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat against Chennai and Knight Riders were victorious over Rajasthan to crush their playoff chances and keep their hopes alive.
Chennai's campaign had already ended, but MS Dhoni-led side registered two wins in their previous matches to make it difficult for the other remaining teams barring Mumbai Indians, who are enjoying the playoffs berth comfortably.
A win in today's fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will secure the second spot for either of the team. That means, the fight for the third spot will be a groundbreaking contest between the loser of today's fixture, Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
On another note, Hyderabad, whose Net Run Rate (NRR) is better than the other remaining teams yet to qualify, will face Mumbai Indians on November 3 in a bid to secure the playoff spot.
In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Jasprit Bumrah of Muimbai Indians, and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead respectively.
Bumrah, who has so far picked 23 wickets in 13 matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, who also has 23 wickets but has given more runs than the Indian speedster.
With 670 runs in 14 games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. However, his side Punjab has failed to make it to the IPL playoff. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the second spot with 471 runs to his name.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. KL Rahul - 641
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 471
3. Faf du Plessis - 449
4. David Warner - 436
5. Shubman Gill - 440
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Jasprit Bumrah - 23
2. Kagiso Rabada - 23
3. Jofra Archer - 20
4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 20
5. Trent Boult - 20
