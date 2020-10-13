IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap after RCB vs KKR match on Oct 12, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday destroyed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, the RCB have moved up in the points table and now occupy third spot after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

In the lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead, respectively.

Rabada, who has so far picked 17 wickets in seven matches, holds the Purple Cap, followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games.

With 387 runs in seven games, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. His Kings XI Punjab teammate Mayank Agarwal follows him in the table with 337 runs in seven games.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 387

2. Mayank Agarwal - 337

3. Faf du Plessis - 307

4. Jonny Bairstow - 241

5. David Warner - 227

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 17

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 11

4. Rashid Khan - 10

5. Mohammed Shami - 10